Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $337,000 Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 97,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in 8X8 by 832.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 228.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.34.

8X8 Stock Down 7.3 %

About 8X8

EGHT stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $574.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.31. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

