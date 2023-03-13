Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. State Street Corp grew its position in ITT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,136,000 after purchasing an additional 87,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,646,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of ITT by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,356,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,638,000 after acquiring an additional 76,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after acquiring an additional 336,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

ITT Stock Down 3.5 %

ITT stock opened at $86.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $95.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.63.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

