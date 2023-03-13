Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 78,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,687,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sabre by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,656,000 after buying an additional 1,615,280 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sabre by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,636,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,330,000 after buying an additional 861,574 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Sabre by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,226,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,768,000 after buying an additional 93,931 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sabre by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,120,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,022,000 after buying an additional 1,314,318 shares during the period.
Sabre Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of Sabre stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabre (SABR)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.