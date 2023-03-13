Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 78,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,687,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sabre by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,656,000 after buying an additional 1,615,280 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Sabre by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,636,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,330,000 after buying an additional 861,574 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Sabre by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,226,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,768,000 after buying an additional 93,931 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sabre by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,120,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,022,000 after buying an additional 1,314,318 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $631.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.