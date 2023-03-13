Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,179,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,404,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 83,458 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 115,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 60,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 81,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

NASDAQ TA opened at $84.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $85.06.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

