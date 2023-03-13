Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,726,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,052,000 after purchasing an additional 146,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,986,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,212,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,002,000 after acquiring an additional 538,300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after acquiring an additional 150,407 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services Price Performance

World Fuel Services stock opened at $25.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.