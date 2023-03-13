Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,025 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,291,000 after purchasing an additional 736,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,212,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,188,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,930,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Realty Income by 15.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,023,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,690,000 after buying an additional 1,100,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $61.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2545 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.79%.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

