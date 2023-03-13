Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,500 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Splunk by 6.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,365,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $740,017,000 after purchasing an additional 475,589 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 68.5% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,545 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Splunk by 7,606.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Splunk by 984.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,389,000 after purchasing an additional 742,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $90.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average of $88.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. Barclays raised their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.