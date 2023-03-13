Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 73,800 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 838,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Full House Resorts by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Full House Resorts by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Full House Resorts by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Full House Resorts

In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 8,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $67,788.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,157.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,070 shares of company stock worth $100,283 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of FLL opened at $7.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.73 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.83. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

FLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Full House Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.