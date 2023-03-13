Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,224 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,123 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,564,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,905,000 after acquiring an additional 208,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after acquiring an additional 189,510 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 188,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 133,489 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 207,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 126,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

Shares of RCII stock opened at $26.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 133.90 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $31.91.

Insider Activity at Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,117.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

About Rent-A-Center

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.