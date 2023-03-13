Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 194,641 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,035,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,279,000 after buying an additional 255,886 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 27.5% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 187.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 24,589 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 124.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,493,000 after buying an additional 1,089,169 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at $332,503.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at $332,503.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,870 shares of company stock worth $3,496,567 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

