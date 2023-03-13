Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 25,997 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,997 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $51.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.15. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.