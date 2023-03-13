Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 38,659 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE RGR opened at $56.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $987.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.88.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

