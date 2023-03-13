Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Holdings Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 86.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 23.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,777,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Royal Gold by 30.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at $255,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

Royal Gold stock opened at $113.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.73 and its 200 day moving average is $108.13.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

