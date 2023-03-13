Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 13.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,223,000 after purchasing an additional 195,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after buying an additional 289,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,976 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryerson by 128.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 330,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 127,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

RYI opened at $37.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.77. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $44.09.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.35). Ryerson had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ryerson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

