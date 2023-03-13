Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 223.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,641,000 after purchasing an additional 69,962 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,042,000 after purchasing an additional 811,535 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,409,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Schrödinger by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after acquiring an additional 67,036 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 1,463.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 870,635 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $23.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.02. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $37.25.

In other Schrödinger news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,676.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schrödinger Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

