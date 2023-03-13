SCS Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215,536 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,865.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,072,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,605,000 after buying an additional 1,018,115 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 31,711 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,871.4% during the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,850.8% during the third quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 45,122 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $90.63 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

