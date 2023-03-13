Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,377,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $41,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000. 86.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance
SBCF stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.11. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $36.92.
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile
Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.
