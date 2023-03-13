Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Semtech worth $256,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Semtech by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Semtech by 75.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth about $1,303,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,511,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

Semtech Price Performance

Semtech Company Profile

SMTC stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

