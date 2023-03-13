Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Semtech were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 2,792.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,527,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,921,000 after buying an additional 1,331,220 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after buying an additional 364,497 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 474,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 270,693 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,797,000 after purchasing an additional 262,930 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $73.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

