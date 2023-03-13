SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,909 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 77.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 32,714 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SITC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $12.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.55. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Insider Activity at SITE Centers

In other news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SITE Centers

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.