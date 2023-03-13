SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target Cut to $5.00

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on SMRT. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.48.
SmartRent Price Performance
Shares of SMRT stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $458.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.86. SmartRent has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $7.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent
SmartRent Company Profile
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SmartRent (SMRT)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.