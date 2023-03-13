SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target Cut to $5.00

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SMRT. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SmartRent to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.48.

SmartRent Price Performance

Shares of SMRT stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $458.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.86. SmartRent has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $7.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent

SmartRent Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SmartRent by 693.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SmartRent during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SmartRent during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SmartRent during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

