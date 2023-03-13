Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,289 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 90,326 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. Mizuho cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.