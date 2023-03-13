STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at $969,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,229,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 56,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,525,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 19.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 37.2% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

NYSE STAG opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 147.00%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

