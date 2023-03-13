Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132,901 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,350 shares in the company, valued at $22,857,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 684,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,857,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,482 shares of company stock worth $2,821,554 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on STRL. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $38.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.