Sun Life Financial Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,505.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,918.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,914.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,873.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 226,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,701,000 after buying an additional 215,536 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $90.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

