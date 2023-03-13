Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 103,949 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNDM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $37.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.14. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $123.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Insider Activity

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

