The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Howard Hughes by 39.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 14.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HHC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

HHC stock opened at $75.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.45. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $105.51.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.82 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 12,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.84 per share, for a total transaction of $946,127.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,850,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,226,797.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 49,200 shares of company stock worth $3,666,435. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

