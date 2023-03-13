Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $90.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

