Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 130,485 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Vericel were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 290.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 58,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 43,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,583,000 after purchasing an additional 92,494 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 6.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the third quarter worth $259,000.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,083,517.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vericel from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

