Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Xerox were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 654.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox by 4,078.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

Xerox Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of XRX opened at $15.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. Xerox’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.08%.

Xerox Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.