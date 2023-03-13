Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Stock Position Reduced by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 592,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,571,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 4.4 %

ZWS opened at $21.31 on Monday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,573 shares of company stock worth $633,483. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.