102,500 Shares in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at $31,916,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,108 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at about $7,724,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 125.4% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,533,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,374 shares during the period. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth about $3,778,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.94. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2 and SW3 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

