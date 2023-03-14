10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,349,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010,643 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $66,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,237 shares in the company, valued at $11,948,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $92,682.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,715 shares in the company, valued at $43,438,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,237 shares in the company, valued at $11,948,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,928 shares of company stock worth $235,312 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.