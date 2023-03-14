10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,349,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010,643 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $66,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 64.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 45.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 95.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 290.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TXG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,948,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $92,682.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,438,891.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $83,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,948,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,928 shares of company stock valued at $235,312 over the last three months. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXG stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.24. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.73.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

