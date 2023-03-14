12,733 Shares in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 70.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Activity

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $75,404.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,245,997.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $209,133. Company insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $327.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.