13,751 Shares in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA) Acquired by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in 7 Acquisition by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 528,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in 7 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in 7 Acquisition by 2.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 414,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in 7 Acquisition by 28.5% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 64,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 7 Acquisition during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

7 Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ SVNA opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. 7 Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

About 7 Acquisition

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

