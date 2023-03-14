19,395 Shares in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Bought by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEPL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 278,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

PEPL opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.73.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

