2,231 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AGCO by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 36,205 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in AGCO by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 29,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in AGCO by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after buying an additional 302,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $126.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.09%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $360,307.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,237.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

