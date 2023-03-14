228,133 Shares in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 228,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Merus by 5.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Merus by 37.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Merus has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $30.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative net margin of 315.48% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Merus from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

