26,032 Shares in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TALO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 23.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,240,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 881,121 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $12,041,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 44.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 363,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TALO opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.19. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

