2,828 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

NYSE DIS opened at $92.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $169.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

