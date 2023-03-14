30,200 Shares in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOGL. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,687,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 3,576,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,295,000 after buying an additional 2,709,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,387,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,591,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after buying an additional 1,076,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

GOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Pareto Securities downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

