3,219 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $165.47 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $176.52. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.94.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.25.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

