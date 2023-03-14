345,207 Shares in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 345,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 65.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,454,000 after buying an additional 861,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth $8,432,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,184.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 376,620 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 365,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,227,000 after buying an additional 302,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 23,339 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $386,027.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,537.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Up 0.2 %

Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Stories

