35,873 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11,661.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,974 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,190,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,831,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,651,000 after buying an additional 718,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,145,000 after buying an additional 693,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 240.2% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 913,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,379,000 after buying an additional 645,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $62.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

