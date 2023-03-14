4,685 Shares in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 235,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 130,424 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,722,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in XPO by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in XPO by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

XPO stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.15. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

