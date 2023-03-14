5,092 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $6,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,039 shares of company stock worth $10,346,449. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.70. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

