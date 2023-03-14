5,881 Shares in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,881 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMBC. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel Lee Jones bought 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $106,736.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,764,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, CEO Greg A. Steffens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.76 per share, with a total value of $40,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,455.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Lee Jones purchased 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $106,736.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,764,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 7.4 %

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of SMBC opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $56.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

