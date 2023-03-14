6,220 Shares in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GMS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,855,000 after acquiring an additional 594,001 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,532,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in GMS by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 347,783 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,430,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 331,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 207,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.85. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens raised their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $325,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,921. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.