67,023 Shares in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 146,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 509,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:HLX opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Helix Energy Solutions Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 16.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

